Transcript for California man dies trying save drowning boy at Sequoia National Park

That'll then put it quite get that sort of that he allowed it at that America must get us says his son Victor would have given his life to save a stranger. The 22 year old ended up losing saving a young family member Vince in the five year old slipped. And bounced off the rocks and landed on the water so as soon as Victor saw that he he jumped in without hesitation. He did not know how to swim and he was dragged. To occur stronger currents right away. Five year old Vincent Gonzales now recovering in the hospital as family members prepare to bury the 22 year old. He died Saturday trying to think Gonzales after he fell into a raging river it's a Korean national park. He went on there for two they're sick as with the child he never let him go in the last thing you do this don't mind my brother principal amount. My brother barely crafted and toss it to us him to two. His wife and Victor went under in the couldn't chase him. A good samaritan performing CPR Gonzales reviving the five year old victor's body was found almost two hours later. Family members say the 22 year old loved soccer and dreamed of the being a musician. As heartbreaking as this tragedy is they say they take comfort in knowing he died a hero without hesitation known to heat and know how to swim.

