Transcript for 2 California mass COVID-19 vaccination sites put on pause due to low supply

San Francisco's must go he set herself a mass vaccination center look busy Sunday as Covert nineteen shots were given out. But it will look more like this come Monday at the center temporarily stopped operations. It is really hard I'd outreach and not about it you read but it is prairie we are we will get back Ian. And you know it's really it does appear to be at the hygiene action issue. Officials say the pause is due to a lack in supply. And the City College math vaccination site will also close until Friday. Not a surprise to many across today those like Dianne Castano who struggled to get her nine year old father Pasquale in South San Francisco an appointment. She started saying how about Fremont will now there's no opening there how about key word I'll get him where where where would their leash and then she said honestly argue means. After weeks of trying to sell products that she finally got an email Saturday morning lining upper father to get the vaccine in an as a Pope parking lot this week. Doctor dean Winslow of Stamford health care spoke with us. Buy up some of those supply problems. What you're seeing you know with glitches like this you know what happened to pause vaccinations. Is really just a manifestation. Of the fact that you know we really we're not prepared for this pandemic. But even as hard as it has been at times and we to match vaccination sites temporarily closing Sunday there was hope. More than 2000 here who got the vaccine those like the knock she be a cancer survivor. And luckily I got called in so I went in and it's sort of had tears in my eyes when I was standing waiting to register. Don't give up hope act is I'm mainly now it is we are ready for it. As to when this site it must coney sell pool opened back up it is unclear officials tell me will be closed at least through all of next week. JR stone at ABC 7 NEWS.

