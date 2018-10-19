Transcript for California murder suspect caught by police after he live-streamed car chase

Or why is this face look like they may be hard to see you here AKL. Yeah. Check. Our sister station called spring as the man behind it 36 year old Roger Tyndall. Chase Utley rumbled I'll help or this morning. Cute that would double homicide in. At one point in the video you here to build or two off states. San Bernardino sheriff's confirming Tyndall shot a man just after 2 this morning taking a woman from that home and being released on a chase. Whole thing ending at a shoot out between police and Tyndall who could hear the gunshots in the video. Kindle was shot but expected to survive the hostage making it out safely.

