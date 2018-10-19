California murder suspect caught by police after he live-streamed car chase

More
The man was wanted for two murders in Nevada and a shooting in California.
1:09 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California murder suspect caught by police after he live-streamed car chase
Or why is this face look like they may be hard to see you here AKL. Yeah. Check. Our sister station called spring as the man behind it 36 year old Roger Tyndall. Chase Utley rumbled I'll help or this morning. Cute that would double homicide in. At one point in the video you here to build or two off states. San Bernardino sheriff's confirming Tyndall shot a man just after 2 this morning taking a woman from that home and being released on a chase. Whole thing ending at a shoot out between police and Tyndall who could hear the gunshots in the video. Kindle was shot but expected to survive the hostage making it out safely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58616042,"title":"California murder suspect caught by police after he live-streamed car chase ","duration":"1:09","description":"The man was wanted for two murders in Nevada and a shooting in California.","url":"/US/video/california-murder-suspect-caught-police-live-streamed-car-58616042","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.