California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, large fire

A "large amount" of fireworks at a house has sparked a "large structure fire" and a reported explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city and fire department.
0:41 | 03/16/21

Transcript for California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, large fire
Wherever it went over our house and and figured it out like a thousand when the earthquake now. And then we heard and collect what exactly are you didn't believe you know and we in the air and it was. Or Iowa and going up and I thank you. Now. Yeah. Yeah it was real scary Alice eve and yeah Powell's vision yeah. I was like getting ready for work and my sister lives in any flexibly and there's. Like a singles like don't like it felt like something hit the roof. For a car crossed into the aisles and we ran outside to see what was happening he could see already the most popular.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

