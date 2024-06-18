California police crack down on Lego thefts

Thieves have recently swiped more than $100,000 worth of Lego merchandise from stores. The Panel weighs in on the enormous loss store owners are reaping following several shocking heists.

June 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live