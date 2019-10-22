Transcript for California power outages possible amid wildfire threats

A lot of people on edge out there in California and ahead of those dangerous winds the State's largest utility company. It's morning hundreds of thousands of customers in northern California. They could once again be with out power preemptively. Just to protect against the risk of starting more wildfires are rooming approved. Is in California she has more on that remain of this ice becoming quite commonplace now people I imagine are having to sort of adjust their lives to this new reality. It is definitely more and more common and it means principally because of what. Not that might later this week earned his high winds expected high fire danger they aren't taking care of their customers with their. Also taking care of themselves PG&E was. Found at fault for seventeen fired when he seventeen also investigators determined they are hoping camp fire. Into the deadly wildfire in California's history 85 people were killed it was caused by Kiki power line. They'll have filed for bankruptcy after almost seven billion dollar lawsuit payout so they are protecting their customers they all for protecting felt. Vastly they know how right now is are those Mac power outages. Seven. And I never taken a lot of heat for that as well for for not protecting their infrastructure and here's that they've been. Collecting those fees any sense of how long those outages could last this week for me. They can't say could be a couple of days they can't say few days five days a week because they needed ongoing depends on the wind. And on fire danger during that time. What they did you had given 48 hour notice. All of their customers over 200000 customers giving them time to prepare any medication that I eat here retreated charging it backup chargers and is preparing for. A couple days of no. How. My fingers crossed that this won't be a long one and that we won't see any more fires breaking out this week for me to prove it thank you so much. Reporting from Los Angeles.

