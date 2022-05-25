Capitol Police officers share Jan. 6 experiences at public hearing

At Thursday's hearing, Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and documentarian Nick Quested both shared their first-hand accounts of their experiences at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live