2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for injuries sustained from riot

Two US Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, alleging he incited the Jan. 6 riot.
0:24 | 03/31/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for injuries sustained from riot
Breaking news from Washington where two capitol police officers are suing former president from. In connection with the January 6 riot or civil suit claims the officers suffered physical and emotional injuries as a result of violent confrontations with insurrection in this. It cites several of Trump's tweets and statements for inciting a riot. Officers are demanding 375000. Dollars each along with other damages no comment yet from the former president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

