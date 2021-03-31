Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for injuries sustained from riot
Breaking news from Washington where two capitol police officers are suing former president from. In connection with the January 6 riot or civil suit claims the officers suffered physical and emotional injuries as a result of violent confrontations with insurrection in this. It cites several of Trump's tweets and statements for inciting a riot. Officers are demanding 375000. Dollars each along with other damages no comment yet from the former president.
