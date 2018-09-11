Transcript for Captain of duck boat that killed 17 in July accident indicted

The captain of the duck boat that sank in Missouri leaving seventeen people dead last summer has now been indict at Kenneth McKee is facing criminal negligence and misconduct charges. Prosecutors say he never told passengers to put their life jackets on during that violent storm. Nine members of the same family were among those who died. We'll vandalism at the home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being investigated. As a possible hate crime Washington DC police say someone spray painted a symbol of anarchy and Carlson's driveway Wednesday night. Carlson says protesters outside his home were threatening his family network officials call the incident reprehensible.

