Car crashes into mall near Chicago, suspect in custody

More
A suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing a car into a mall in a Chicago suburb on Friday, officials said.
1:12 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car crashes into mall near Chicago, suspect in custody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"A suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing a car into a mall in a Chicago suburb on Friday, officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65757362","title":"Car crashes into mall near Chicago, suspect in custody","url":"/US/video/car-crashes-mall-chicago-suspect-custody-65757362"}