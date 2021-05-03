Car disappears in embankment collapse

More
Multiple vehicles were lost following a massive embankment collapse in Kentucky, which occurred after heavy rainfall in the region.
1:04 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car disappears in embankment collapse
Who would foot depth coach. Oh gobbles. This go matter here. Could happen. The hold open. Go okay come did you. Yeah my. But can't find out here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"Multiple vehicles were lost following a massive embankment collapse in Kentucky, which occurred after heavy rainfall in the region. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76288604","title":"Car disappears in embankment collapse","url":"/US/video/car-disappears-embankment-collapse-76288604"}