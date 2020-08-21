Car drives through blazes in California

More
Dashcam footage captured devastating scenes of destruction caused by the Hennessey Fire.
1:14 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car drives through blazes in California
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Dashcam footage captured devastating scenes of destruction caused by the Hennessey Fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72532920","title":"Car drives through blazes in California","url":"/US/video/car-drives-blazes-california-72532920"}