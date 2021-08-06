Transcript for Carbon dioxide hit highest level measured in May

I'm rob morning we'll get to this before you go the government is out with its annual report on CO2 levels and it paints a grim picture. That's where we stand in our fight to slow climate change. Yeah I you know we. Statements they measure this every year all Eric actually every day but this past month measurements taken may. And model low I stayed at the top of the volcano there that they gallon why a measured 419 parts per million really all you need to know is Mississippi keeping records of this since 1958 and there's the map. This is the highest level it's ever been and you see that progression. And steady trend four that's not a good. A sign for climate and you had to CO2. Do Gado you're going to warm the atmosphere and that's what we seen that those liberation is up and down that just happens yearly everything kind of peaks in the spring when all everything. Flowers and and leave south and then and then goes down but the overall trend has won a ghost of the north and everyone of course asking about this current drought which is ongoing in this current early. June heat wave and yeah I mean both have a high confidence level of being a direct link to climate change unfortunately have relation there. Our rob Marciano think you.

