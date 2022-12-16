How to take care of yourself during the holidays

The holiday season can often be a tough time for those struggling with mental illness. Psychiatrist Dr. Gary Small offers tips to take care of your well-being throughout the season.

December 16, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live