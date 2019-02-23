Transcript for Cargo jet crashes into Trinity Bay Anahuac, Texas, officials say

Well the first thing that I saw the minute I got out there was just floating debris and everything from. Bed sheets to women's clothing. Two cardboard boxes to a lot of fiberglass. Not sure what the actual cargo was I'm sure we'll learn here shortly went cargo was. And then as we got closer than we started seeing plain. Debris. But I would say that the largest chunk of the plane that I could actually visually put my eyes on. Is probably not much larger than about fifty feet now. Who knows what's under the water that we can't see. But it looks like total devastation from the aircraft parts at this point timely. I've been told there were probably three personnel. That were. Flying in operating the plane obviously that NTSB Hampshire will confirm that with the with the company. But. Knowing what I saw I don't believe anybody could survive it.

