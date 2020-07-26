Cars submerged in Texas after Hurricane Hanna

More
Hurricane Hanna weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern Texas, but officials warned about ongoing flash flooding.
0:52 | 07/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cars submerged in Texas after Hurricane Hanna
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Hurricane Hanna weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern Texas, but officials warned about ongoing flash flooding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72000266","title":"Cars submerged in Texas after Hurricane Hanna","url":"/US/video/cars-submerged-texas-hurricane-hanna-72000266"}