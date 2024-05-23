Cassie Ventura breaks her silence after video shows her being assaulted

Sean "Diddy" Combs now faces his sixth lawsuit from a former model accusing the hip-hop mogul of drugging and assaulting her in 2003.

May 23, 2024

