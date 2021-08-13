Transcript for CDC expected to recommend booster shots for immunocompromised after FDA authorization

We begin with the FDA authorizing booster shots from you know compromise people now at CDC panel is set to meet today to make its final recommendation. As hospitals around the country reach their breaking point Ellwood Lopez is in Jackson Mississippi. For their converting a parking garage into a field hospital. Overnight a major step from the FPA eight authorizing booster shots for me no compromise people. A third shark authorized for flying is there any mature and up for added immunity. The FDA saying other fully vaccinated individuals. Are adequately protect it now with CDC advisory panel said to me this morning and make their recommendation to director will Lynn ski. What has the power to green like the shots. Polanski seeing this first go ahead. Would apply to specific group of immune compromised people like those who have had organ transplants for cancer. They very strong. We made it to be bringing. Questions now growing about windows shots could roll out for the rest of the country. As the US is seen more than 130000. New cases its highest single beach total since January. Nearly 80000 Americans now hospital line east. Mississippi's hospital system on the brink of collapse. Forced to turn discord rocks into a field hospital for cool that patients. It's normally something that you only see and disaster war zones feel like we're beyond that that's weird thing. A hospital in a garage. This says the crisis spreads oak cross the self. Florida and Texas now accounting for nearly 40%. Of the country's new hospitalized patients north Texas at a pediatric icu beds. Across the country doctors sounding meal bar as more children like twelve year old Brody Barnett are landing in the hospital with the virus. You know kids a bit later it's. Or her wallet. The jet. And hospital officials tell me there's already a waiting list for patients from other hospitals to come here the first ones are expected this morning. I am right Alan Lopez thank you. And Mississippi has seen a 122%. Increase in hospitalizations in the past fourteen days. And an average of 2867. Kobe cases per day according to the HHS. According to the CDC only 45% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated. Vice chancellor for health affairs to University of Mississippi Medical Center doctor Len Woodward. Is here with more on the stock to Woodward thanks for being here announcer really busy time. The governor has just extended a state of emergency that was initially set to expire this week so how bad is it their right now what are you seeing. The situation in Mississippi is theory serious and it is theory in TX. Just like your seat around the country we're seeing every day our case numbers increase we're breaking records are records she wanted to write. The hospitals Opel and U ads are full. We are deploying a bill hospital into a parking garage and expected to patients into that facility this morning. So it is a bit -- serious and Inge hits situation here in the state. How does Mississippi come back from this and how much does the vaccination rate you think need to rise for cases in hospitalizations to start to decrease again. Clearly the way out of this past is far more people to get vaccinated. We had would not it. If we had a big breasts and a million people vaccinated today got written in our numbers tomorrow or the next day so. The most important thing is for people to get vaccinated second and probably equal to that is to continue to weigh your own. Until we get on the other side of this urged. Com we are at a school eight. We year we've got you know a little more than a third. They for the fully vaccinated portion of the population that eligible. Wearied that thirty got 36% that people letter we have an older. So that tainted urine a group up TN people. You know sixth album at least are not vaccinated so we got at least double Matt. And it's it is a challenge. But but that the power. This disaster that we're in right you know it's vaccination. Now according to Mississippi's department of health more than 4000 students in the state are quarantining. After being exposed to Kobe didn't just the first few weeks of the school year so. How concerned should parents be about their children right now especially with hospitals there overwhelmed. Parents should be bigger read concerned in health care and we are extremely concerned. Now what we will see in the coming weeks as kids get into school and they get back into sports at all things that all grace. I want to be clear that. I believe as well as other health care leaders in the state at the kids need to be in school but we need to G do it in a way that is safe. I'll settle so it out with if it I have four children they're not school age anymore if I had children in school. I would be insistent that they wore. What resource sister in Mississippi hospitals and health care workers there need right now. We need staffed. Probably our biggest thing going is. All types of staff especially nursing staff. In a number of facilities there are bits that are available but they are and staff so they are not usable. We need staff. The staff that we have are warned. They are extremely. Well for teach. From this last eighteen months of the pay did make that we have been living yet we don't feel life. We have call. From. From their kids demand that occurred over the last year we are still seeing patients who couldn't care all. And in the earlier part of being an excel before we had a chance to catch. This news dealt a wave dealt a search has hit and yet here we are idea in a crisis situation. Talk to Glenn what lord we appreciate your time today and your worked thank you. Thank you.

