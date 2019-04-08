-
Now Playing: Cellphone video shows El Paso shooting suspect handcuffed: Police
-
Now Playing: Dayton shooting was 'neutralized in approximately 30 seconds': Police
-
Now Playing: 'Hate has no place in our country': Trump
-
Now Playing: White House flag flies at half-staff for victims of El Paso and Dayton shootings
-
Now Playing: Gunman 'able to kill dozens and dozens more': DeWine
-
Now Playing: El Paso shooting suspect to be charged with capital murder
-
Now Playing: Police execute search warrant in connection to Dayton shooting
-
Now Playing: Tense moments captured as gunshots ring out in Dayton
-
Now Playing: Dayton mayor confirms 9 killed in mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Dayton community in disbelief after mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Wife searches for husband after El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness speaks about the El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: El Paso community holds prayer vigil for shooting victims
-
Now Playing: Investigators search El Paso shooter's home for motive
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates respond to El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: Shooting survivors on the moment they first heard gunshots
-
Now Playing: Family prepares to fight for son's impending police stabbing trial in Rome
-
Now Playing: 9 dead, 26 injured in Dayton mass shooting
-
Now Playing: 3 victims in Florida recover from shark attack
-
Now Playing: Kennedy family shattered by granddaughter's death