Cellphone video shows El Paso shooting suspect handcuffed: Police

More
Police have reviewed this video and believe it is the suspect in the El Paso shooting, Patrick Crusius.
0:33 | 08/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cellphone video shows El Paso shooting suspect handcuffed: Police
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Police have reviewed this video and believe it is the suspect in the El Paso shooting, Patrick Crusius.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64771554","title":"Cellphone video shows El Paso shooting suspect handcuffed: Police","url":"/US/video/cellphone-video-shows-el-paso-shooting-suspect-handcuffed-64771554"}