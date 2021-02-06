Transcript for Celtics fan accused of tossing bottle at Kyrie Irving charged with felony

Well full fetal slept on sunny again. No explanation from colds luckily as he walks silently into Boston municipal court this morning first arraignment on a Philly charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. After the 21 year old from Braintree allegedly threw a water bottle like high every Irving former Celtic walked off the court fallen to Brooklyn nets game four win at the garden. The police report from that night claims to security guards one from the T Gordon in one for the next salt Buckley throw the water bottle. In court Buckley's defense attorney filed a motion there was denied by the judge to postpone the arena and and. We're yeah. Okay one. Buckley and his attorney had no comment following today's court appearance at Suffolk County district attorney ritual Rollins did. We believe that this individual engaged in an act of unprovoked. Workplace violence Buckley will be back in court in August we'll officials continued to investigate and consider additional charges. Thank you Paul Buckley not yelling racial slurs like did this but. It is not last and we chose to do this sport that is overwhelmingly black man. If not charged him with that race based hate crime or civil rights violation. But you don't get to leave this way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.