Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: 'Trying to put positive energy back into the community'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown about his work with the 7uice Foundation and bridging the opportunity gap for young people in underserved Black and brown communities.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live