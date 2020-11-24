Central US storm to bring snow to parts of Midwest

A large storm system is developing in the central U.S. and it is bringing some snow to parts of the Rocky Mountains and the upper Midwest.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Central US storm to bring snow to parts of Midwest
Time now for looking your Tuesday whether. A storm system across the middle of the country is bringing snow and rain from Colorado to the upper midwest. Up to twenty inches of snow is possible in the Colorado mountains. Rain could make roads slippery through the plains for tomorrow's big travel day of rain is expected from the Great Lakes in the Gulf Coast. Checking today's temperatures seasonably chilly from a New England to the Pacific northwest. Low seventies for Dallas Phoenix and LA in mild across the southeast of Puerto. 54 and Albuquerque.

