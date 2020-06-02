CEO fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver

More
Agroplasma CEO and President Hans Berglund was ousted from the company he founded amid accusations of racism and verbal assault, the company said Wednesday.
1:35 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CEO fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Agroplasma CEO and President Hans Berglund was ousted from the company he founded amid accusations of racism and verbal assault, the company said Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68786915","title":"CEO fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver","url":"/US/video/ceo-fired-yelling-racial-slurs-uber-driver-68786915"}