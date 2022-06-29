Charges dropped against Adnan Syed in 1999 murder

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News legal contributor Channa Lloyd about charges being dropped against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee after new DNA evidence emerged.

