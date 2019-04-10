Transcript for Charges filed in 1991 killing of teen girl in Seattle

They have never given up. Then. I had given that they still can't you need 28 years have gone by. Laura Scarborough had almost lost hope that date would come when her daughter's killer was caught. Sixteen year old Sarah Yarborough was found brutally beaten raped and strangled before it world team competition at federal way high school she. I had big hopes and big dreams she was a great sister. A daughter. At the time detectives found me at the murder scene and made a profile he didn't give up. Few things and law enforcement. Or mart wording. And and form an apparent that you believe you have solved the murder of their child. Detectives scene last week didn't thinking knowledge as we've been working the case identified two Brothers and it amateur analysis as potential killers. Deputies then zeroed in on fifty by year old. Patrick Leon Nicholas and started watching him court documents show that he's got is DNA from a single wecht he was smoking and enacting. Yesterday deputies got the call Nicholas is DNE Macs the DNA from Sarah's clothes. But it was most definitely a combination the DNA and genetics. That led us to Wear warehouse. Back in 19912. Brothers who found Sarah's body detectives this sketch of a potential killer. Get BC this is Nicholas's mug shot from a 1993. Child molestation arrest in King County. And it bureau Bender thinking counting. We were not forgive relief a mother can finally eagle after almost giving up and do something payments don't do it here. Says they'll they'll come to get.

