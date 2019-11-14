Transcript for No charges for CO police in shooting of black man

Back here only had how trial before a grand jury says the deadly police shooting of a young black man was justified. And now that's sparking calls for special prosecutor to Colorado Springs officers shot Knight hero of the bonds mainly in the back in August he and another man were being questioned. About a robbery when Bailey ran investigators say he was shot after reaching for its way Spain. Officers later found get a gun prosecutors say they support the grand jury process as well as the officers. And these are not decisions are officers want to me. It is a dangerous job they're out they're trying to protect themselves and the community. But it is decisions they are trained to me it's a very unfortunate situation but we respect their decision and we respect the decision finding that the officers were justified. In this case. Bailey's attorney says the families considering legal action Colorado's governor and other elected officials called for an independent investigation.

