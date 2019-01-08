Transcript for No charges sought in hot car death of twins

Now what is this all really need it means that the Bronx DA could still investigate. Whether there was any criminal intent it means the Bronx CA could still put the case before a grand jury. But keep in mind all indications are this is a man who has full support. From his family his wife his community. Rodriguez last Friday dropping his four year old it daycare and then forgetting forgetting to drop his one year old twins Luna and Phoenix at day care. Instead he left stemming his sweltering car for eight hours while he then went to work. Only to make the horrifying discovery on his way home that they had die. This surgery gets consented to a full circuit this phone at this car. He has nothing at all ought to harbor and hide other events a field misery and sorrow about what happened in this case. Kenny get past this hopefully what does family. With its friends. With help with counseling this is. He's got it is is he's sentence with this for the rest of his life. And last year alone there were a record 52 deaths of children nationwide children forgotten in hot cars. This is some news that came out today Rodriguez's lawyer insisting the family will dedicate the rest of their lives to the cause lobbying lawmakers to push for legislation. That could somehow make this more preventable. In cars in the future. Juan Rodriguez is 39 years old he is an army veteran he is a licensed clinical social worker. Who works with disabled veterans he has done nothing but expressed remorse. From the beginning about this once again this doesn't mean case closed. It does mean that the criminal case is on hold at this time we do expect to find out much more. Once the cases back here in court. On August 27 that we're certainly getting no indication at this time. That criminal charges will be pursued here in court meanwhile the wake and funeral for the twins a one year old twins Luna and Phoenix. Begins on Friday for live outside the Bronx courthouse on Stacey Sager channel seven Eyewitness News.

