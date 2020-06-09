Chartered flight catches fire

More
Minutes after leaving an Air Force base in Hawaii, the pilot announced an engine failure and safely returned to the airfield.
0:30 | 09/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chartered flight catches fire
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Minutes after leaving an Air Force base in Hawaii, the pilot announced an engine failure and safely returned to the airfield.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72850752","title":"Chartered flight catches fire ","url":"/US/video/chartered-flight-catches-fire-72850752"}