Transcript for Chicago considers vaccination passport

And that of stadiums and concert venues full of vaccinated young people. It would be an indicator of a return to normalcy. And that's the hope behind a city initiative to offer an electronic vaccination past. Akin to what is rolling out a New York State a block chain certified proof of vaccination. Acceptable to many typically concerned with the government overreach Eckstein and it's like that acts. Can be consistent with for the liberty values. And principals when they're that great threat to public health the city plans to set advise young people especially to get vaccinated and or other benefits such as haircuts and patty cures for doing so. Promo share is a company that enables event producers sports teams venues. All the tapped their fans as influencers. Something they're doing now for Cook County to encourage vaccine take up but of backs pass would be a step up if. They need a backs passed to be able to go to. You know offer music possible to see either their favorite band of trader artist I think they're gonna run to use to get the vexing. It's a way of verifying her vaccination. And where are sharing that information and munger key stakeholders and being able to have that information insurer trans errands and are verifiable much better than he's paper this will be. A way that it's verified by the hospital by the regulators so that and when your checks going towards sports events or something else. Everyone knows that information that's true and it's. Secure on the auction.

