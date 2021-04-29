-
Now Playing: Vaccine demand drops
-
Now Playing: American travelers to be allowed to visit European countries this summer
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 142M Americans have received at least 1 shot of the vaccine
-
Now Playing: President Biden’s 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: More than 54% of US adults have been vaccinated for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Joe Biden lays out vision to move US forward
-
Now Playing: Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
-
Now Playing: Roger Goodell explains how the 2021 NFL Draft will be different than before
-
Now Playing: Hail and tornado damage South as wildfire evacuations spread in California
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia high school student surprised with $50K scholarship
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for Mother’s Day
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court justices hear potential landmark free-speech case
-
Now Playing: Potential lead in Delphi, Indiana, double murder cold case
-
Now Playing: Federal agents raid Rudy Giuliani's home
-
Now Playing: President Biden pitches $4 trillion in spending
-
Now Playing: Experts warn gas may be harder to find this summer
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement investigating new lead into unsolved 2017 murder of Indiana teens
-
Now Playing: Giuliani at center of criminal investigation after FBI raid