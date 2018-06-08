Transcript for Chicago mayor gets emotional over violent weekend

We have a heavy heart. Our souls are burned. What happened this weekend did not happen in every neighborhood in Chicago it but it is unacceptable. Happening in the neighborhood of Chicago. We are a better city. You can talk about the weather. But the weather didn't pull a trigger. You talk about jobs and they come out. But in parts of the city where there aren't jobs people did not pull the trigger. There are values. Are too many guns on the street. Too many people. With criminal records. On the street. And there is a shortage. A values. About what is right what is wrong. What is acceptable what is condoned what is condemned. All of us. Know that this is not. Chicago. What we saw. Therefore all of us who love this sitting college home. Have a responsibility. To heal. Our neighborhoods.

