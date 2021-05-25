Transcript for Chicago mayor unveils civilian police oversight plan

Where we started this really picking up where prior cap a proposal left off. We have a process for transition team. Creating a temporary commission and then getting to not collected commissioned. Now we do not allow a floor and don't different disenfranchise. Being undocumented. Obviously public safety is something that every resident whose city has the station and we want to make sure that the undocumented community also. Com music has the ability to participate so it has many other things to think the key structures that you saw previously with GAAP a lot of morning talk. Which is officially filed the number one. And there are there are there were under our I think. Some holes with the full scale proposed. Now I am I recognize that I actually just learned yesterday that there is yet another consolidated proposal. That was filed against them Friday. I haven't had the opportunity go through in detail I can't give you that compare contrast but we have a team is working on them. But but I Linus. We allow for. Hey a process which I think is important to really be engaged active community and local religious Turks the police districts. I'm bad I'm not only error there three commissioner dream dad. Committee members in each police district but they name will also then be able to me. I do outreach and form committees based upon went into no choice needs are again individuals please just. Hot in addition to that. Now we do have a process for. This election the police superintendent and has criteria not like what's being used now meaning there's a nationwide search. Com and that the commission. We'll winnow the field and a percent not three candidates to the mayor four selection similar wind. Bennett had event please forward as well ask. They've chief administrator. For colon cancer there's not a structure. That's up we have a temporary commission. This industry transitions to a full John. The full commission and we've got to make sure obviously that was something election process that can't be done like dad I think there's an interest in getting something set up. Yeah this year in order to do that we've got to have an appointment process that's in transition. To an elective process public safety using just one of the most critical job responsibilities. And I came here. Me I'm in any legal come not from me the relationship between the mayor and the police superintendent is critically important that you have a process. Am I wish the candidates will be vetted. Through the commission. The commission will make recommendations for guests because the buck stops with me I will ultimately as mayor and any other subsequent marriage be making a decision.

