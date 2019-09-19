Chicago nurses expected to strike Friday

The University of Chicago Medical Center strike comes after contract talks broke down despite the aid of a federal mediator.
0:54 | 09/19/19

Union leaders frankly their actions tonight were reckless and irresponsible. We were making great progress at the table today really the rules changed as we went. And we called off negotiations and here we are just right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

