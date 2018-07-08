Transcript for Chicago pastors' plea to stop shooting 'carnage'

We just want to come back and prayed for the victims' families. And a medical staff. Are. Are not invent. All the way out with the grief and the violence over the began. And we are assembled here suits and great but I stand and also some offer to the community. That search. What's his very must need it. In this hour and as they insanity live and where this so much carnage is so much evil they cannot city. Strode to a hospital was so old lamb. Father about it this past week game. They at the time people away. And that is harness that is the evil that's playing I society. And we can't stand Floyd. We have to come again invested in unity come again -- searched and we have to let the people know. That there is hope. You have. There is faith. Even though sometimes hard to see it but we gotta have faith that come together as many as search we will get through these tough and he looks. I am saddened about the events over the week here. Actually I was away and just to get the word. About the shootings it broke my heart. However it's now time for all of us all of us churches community organizations to come together stop pointing fingers. And lock hands and says get through this together let's strategize. And not to strategize but implement the strategy. The time is now had a threat level Randall asset for us ought to come together. It's a big problem but we need to come together. And black pants and say we can't stand it anymore we will not stand forty more we must say about it. What's more important is why that's happening and had no hobbies sounded and you know there's a big men it's happening in that made the country about dad's you know I think we need some. Sensible gun laws and we are trying to get to. To an agreement at the country. You know while having strict gun laws the good thing in in Chicago and Illinois. It doesn't help if savings it's going to be with us and that ends up having a lot of guns going to Chicago with him. End up in the hands of people that might not be thinking right at that time. A lot of people get injured you know it's I guess it is not important. What the number is. Even one issued injured is not acceptable and we got this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.