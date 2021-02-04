-
Now Playing: Store clerk who testified at Derek Chauvin trial still feels ‘guilt’ at his death
-
Now Playing: New report links Matt Gaetz to alleged cash payments provided to women for sex
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement says California massacre that killed 4 was targeted attack
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s girlfriend gives emotional testimony during trial
-
Now Playing: Why COVID cases are rising despite vaccinations
-
Now Playing: COVID hospitalizations grow despite vaccinations opening up
-
Now Playing: Deer crashes through bus windshield
-
Now Playing: Desperation at the border
-
Now Playing: Vaccine race gets boost from Moderna
-
Now Playing: Crucial testimony at Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Meet the ‘most often sung’ artist in the world
-
Now Playing: A legal setback for Apple
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Bobby Bones moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: These ‘SpongeBob’ makeup looks are pineapples!
-
Now Playing: How to make an epic ‘Easter Basket Cake’
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall breaks down how to make her sweet roasted carrots-in-a-blanket
-
Now Playing: Our mouths are watering over this carrot cake roll
-
Now Playing: ‘Queen of Gospel’ Mahalia Jackson’s story illustrated in new biopic
-
Now Playing: Ben Crump hopeful trial of Derek Chauvin will end in conviction