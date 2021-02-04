Transcript for Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old boy

A developing story from Chicago were thirteen year old boy has been shot and killed by a police officer authorities say out of Toledo died during a quote armed confrontation. And they see a gun was found at the scene the mayor is calling for the police body camera video to be released. The Leo's mother says her boy who was likely scared she says he wanted to be a police officer one day. Runs and hits and then yeah. PM. The officer involved has been placed on desk duty.

