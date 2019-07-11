Transcript for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces retirement

And as with that in my. No one announce my retirement today. This time for someone else to pin he's four stars. They showed us. He stars. And sometimes feel like. Karina way to the world. But I'm confident that I at least CPB. In a blip better place than when I became superintendent. I'll help with the transition to the new superintendent have a possible. CPD needs strong leadership. And I won't the next top cop to continue making improvements and public safety and and the department that I love. Now be disingenuous if I didn't. Say this job has taken us told. Think and it's all my help. A family. My friends. But my integrity remains intact. And I'm proud of what the department has accomplished doing my tenure. I want to thank all of my command staff. And officers on the street for believing in me. And instituting the changes. That have been made in the city. The city is now a safer place to live work and play. I also want to thank my family. Always be about my side. They've sacrificed a lot. The mostly. I want that the people of Chicago. Because I'll never forget holding their hands and praying when mothers who lost their children gun violence. And never forget the host from strangers. Who thanked me. For bringing peace to their blot. Forever remember the self easily small children. That reach out to me every day. That's leaders. Don't bar orders a point fingers. They lead by example. And I hope that the example that upset inspires. Somewhat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.