Transcript for Chicago reeling from wave of shootings in violent weekend

Hey there Alex president ABC news here and I'm in Chicago today where they are recovering from a very very violent weekend here in the windy city. At least fourteen people killed more than fifty people shot over the weekend. Now all of this this violence happening mostly. In two of the city's roughest neighborhoods the police superintendent and the mayor both coming out calling this violence unacceptable. I also calling on residents to step up to play a whirlwind hoping. To curb that violence saying they need a residence to actually cooperate with the police and help them get these suspects and people who may be committing crimes into custody. Now the hospitals here was so overrun when trauma center that were family members actually. They had to wait outside because it was placed on lockdown authorities had victory have so many people inside the hospital. About ones now given. Those eye popping numbers officials here however are still saying that the number of shootings here in Chicago this year is actually download about when he percent. Compared to last year. But of course that's little consolation to all of those. Families who lost a loved one this weekend the Mair and police superintendent here saying they will do what they plan. And continue to work with the community to try to help curb this violence that's the latest from Chicago I'm Alex Perez for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.