Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day

Chicago continued the 59-year tradition of dyeing the river green for St. Patrick's Day, while the city plans to tone down this year's celebrations due to the pandemic.
2:16 | 03/13/21

Transcript for Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day
