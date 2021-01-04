Transcript for 2 Chicago zip codes are seeing a dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases

Spring has sprung more cope with cases in two Chicago zip codes with high concentrations of young people. At this point in time I think that they're just a little. Tired of the restrictions and a little bit more loosening willing to go out and risk of a little bit more. I'm feeling when they get whether and how everybody is out indoors in vaccines go people in our age group give you feel invincible so. I was in and that's concert. In the Lacey thought he was invincible until he recently got cove that after hanging out with a small group of friends. 60614. And six of 610 is leading a city in new cases and it's been driven by people ages eighteen to 39. So many people think it's over or the worst is over. And we really have to get back on message. To tell people that is not over 43 ward Alderman Michelle Smith is calling on the city to take action. And while the mayor's office did announced today a mass vaccination site next to Wrigley Field. Smith suggests some smaller sites college campus bars are and these storefronts. Easy access for the younger crowd. It would be helpful if we had lake. Really gets popped back and I think the thing that's where it is really people aren't vaccinated here. Until then Smith warns residents of the numbers don't get under control there could be another shut down. Something restaurant and bar owners say they cannot afford I actually think that my restaurants and bars are among the safest places to congregate. His wanted to come here we're gonna make you Wear a mask. We're gonna make you respect social distancing. Alderman Smith does say the vast majority of bars and restaurants in her ward do comply however. If you see one that does not she encourages you to call her office or 311. In old town Sarah Schulte ABC seven Eyewitness News.

