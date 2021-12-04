Transcript for Chief calls police officer’s killing of Black man ‘accidental’

As you can hear stuff while struggling with mr. Wright chose taser taser several times. That is per the officers training prior to deployment teaser which is a less lethal device. That is done to make her partners aware as well the subject that it taser deployment will be imminent. During this and Connor however the officer drew their handgun instead of their taser. For informational purposes. We train with their handguns on our dominant side. Enter taser on our weak side so you're right handed you carry your firearm on your right side you're curious his from the left. As a watch the video and listen to the officers' commands. It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their cases but instead shot mr. Wright with a single bullet. This appears to me for what I viewed in the officer's reaction in distressed immediately after that this was an accidental discharge. That resulted in a tragic death of mr. right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.