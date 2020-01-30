Transcript for Chiefs fan battling cancer gifted Super Bowl trip

Funeral will walk or nothing has been normal the last couple yeah. Even something as simple as a school pep rally. When Casey wolf goes up you know what's the big deal graduate and you and your mom are known. After fighting cancer since it was nine it cost him his left all our last week a local magazine paying off his trip to Miami on this day it was a local way surprisingly little with ticket. He's overcome so many challenges and those life we value that rid of that spirit that he has I'm excited and happy while failing says it's a long way from Savannah to Mike and me and they know it's going to be an amazing trip but what I think is really amazing. Is the love and support will found in the Kansas City community variant Alex and selflessness and you know this RS. And I. We'll let his mom hit the Miami on Friday either schedule is rolling out by the minutes. Heating up but. Retired players they'll be pulling for a big hit this city Brittany Courtney and I am. Get teeth in Savannah Missouri and shoot the ABC nine.

