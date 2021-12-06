Transcript for Child dies in dog attack after falling out of window

It was an awful way to die three year old falls from a window and then as savagely bitten by the family's two pit bulls in a cluttered to backyard. Neighbors say it was an old branded site as the child's mother tried to pull the dogs off the little boy. I saw the mother she must love what in the hands him show and tell us like what it's like Nicholson's lump. Yes it should come in my baby my baby not winter in the bathroom and I think he followed the we don't. Residents say the dogs were always a terror. And I pat I that the odds art. Tell you could tell there aggressive the yard where the vicious attack happened is full of dog feces the pungent odor pulsating in the air. In an area full of motorcycles. And debris. Neighbors say their thoughts are with the boy who suffered such an agonizing death. They haven't been so let me set the of the box thought police moved him neck. And and that was the baby out of the ball outs and still the dog was handled his legs. Thickened the client the blame I didn't. This attack is very similar to a mauling by pit bulls and Carter red. Back in mid march what's left another three year old boy dead and his mother badly injured. And that case the neighbor's dogs went after the time. In this case here in Elizabeth the dogs involved in the attack belong to the victims spam. I didn't sleep all night. This smile I think we'll get I didn't sleep all night I cannot believe this happened. Police removed the two pit bulls from the home but it has yet to be determined if the dogs will be euthanized and Elizabeth, New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

