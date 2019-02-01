Transcript for Child injured by rhino

Let's get to the situation and Melbourne fla and a frightening one are Victor condones joining us there where. You don't rhinos are supposed to be among the most dangerous animals around so than just imagine at school year old ending up in an enclosure with. Not one but several rhinos victors there'd tell us how it all plays out Victor. And can is that two year old girl thankfully will be okay she is recovering at the hospital right now although we don't know the extent of her injuries. And here's how this happened there are some steel poles like toward this rhino enclosure. And somehow she leads to slip through a gap between two of them knocked out by the way. Less than a foot. Wide her mom actually went in after she injured her arm in the process itself we are right from the entrance here. To the Brevard County zoo the zoo just released an updated state where they said that. This whole thing lasted just a matter of seconds but the girl was seriously injured here. This you also saying that the snout of at least the board of the rhinoceros is made contact with the child. We also saw this picture of a child's issue inside the enclosure posted on Twitter. This rhino experience is billed as educational. Where the guests young and old are able to interact with the white rhinos even touch them I've seen some photos from the zoo's website. The toddler had to be airlifted as a trauma alert her mother taken to the hospital as well with an injury to her arm. The girl's Father's Day in his statement today has been a trying day for our family. Our daughter is in good care and he's doing well my wife was also treat her if her injury it has been released from the hospital. Ford official wallet officials they are quickly arrived on site they are beginning. Their investigation as well these rhinos are massive white rhino specifically they weigh between. You took for tolerance and they can charge at speeds of thirty miles per hour folks here at the Brevard county's you they say that. They be doing this is white rhino experience for. A decade and they never had any incident whatsoever so they have suspended for the time being we should mention that on their web site. Specifically the page that advertise this experience it's said that it was fort guest. Ages three and up but this girl can is just two years old. He's just two years old and just a frightening situation for many of those parents there they saved by the way. The welfare of the Ryan knows was never compromise and they will not be punished as a result of this incident. Overtook handled their in Melbourne fla.

