Child rescued after car seat falls onto busy road

More
The child's seat was not secured properly in her mother's car.
1:41 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Child rescued after car seat falls onto busy road

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60395524,"title":"Child rescued after car seat falls onto busy road","duration":"1:41","description":"The child's seat was not secured properly in her mother's car.","url":"/US/video/child-rescued-car-seat-falls-busy-road-60395524","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.