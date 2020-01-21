3 children found dead in Phoenix home

Detectives say there were no obvious signs of trauma, as the investigation continues.
3 children found dead in Phoenix home
Just speaking with the parents of three children found dead at a home in Phoenix all of them. Under the age of three detectives say there were no obvious signs of trauma investigation continues.

