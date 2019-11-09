Transcript for Chimpanzee on the loose, harassing people and dogs, reports say

So a chimpanzee in Texas is now in its second full day on the run the animal has been on the Lucent's Monday near Houston and reports say the champ. Has been harassing people and dog. England they are also verified unverified claims that it tried to grab it capped. Primate experts have been called in to help with the search officials are using a drove me to try to track it down some advice here. Don't approach. Don't chase. Don't try and catch the primate. Leave it alone. After.

