Chipmunk stuffs its cheeks with peanuts

More
A nature photographer in Maryland snapped the chipmunk eating a snack.
0:38 | 06/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chipmunk stuffs its cheeks with peanuts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"A nature photographer in Maryland snapped the chipmunk eating a snack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71350491","title":"Chipmunk stuffs its cheeks with peanuts","url":"/US/video/chipmunk-stuffs-cheeks-peanuts-71350491"}