Chris Christie leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

The former New Jersey governor checked into Morristown Medical Center on Oct. 3 as a precautionary measure due to his asthma.
0:24 | 10/10/20

Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after testing positive for coping nineteen the former New Jersey governor taking to Twitter to make the announcement moments ago. Christie checked himself into more some medical center one week ago. He had told associates that he was treated with Brent does appear the same anti viral treatments administered to president trump Christie was in the presence. President Charles we're debate prep prior to the first. Presidential debate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

