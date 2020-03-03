Transcript for Chris Matthews abruptly resigns from MSNBC

And longtime cable news those Chris Matthews has abruptly ended his twenty year run on MSNBC after being accused of sexism. Matthews resigned on air two days after a journalist accused him of making inappropriate comments Mathieu short appearance last night included an apology. Complements on a woman's appearance that some men including me might have once incorrectly thought were okay. We're never okay ignited and it's certainly not today and for making such comments in the past I'm sorry. He's was also criticized for comparing Bernie Sanders. Win in Nevada for the Nazi invasion of France.

