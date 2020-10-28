Transcript for Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking loss prompts conversations on pregnancy complications

And for more on this I'm joined by ABC news chief medical correspondent and board certified OB GUIN doctor Jennifer Ashton Dr. Jen thanks for joining us you know this is a topic for so many people. And there's some engineers as it unpacked but one part really stuck out to me and that's where Christie writes I feel bad our grief was so public because I made the joy so public. And she goes on to say I feel bad that I made you all feel bad I always will no sharp clear here she is someone who suffer this huge loss and she feels bad. For us is this a common feeling for parents at this experience. I think it is Diana and the other thing and that I think you can get I would say to her directly if she were my Haitian. Is that you know lice is not all about just the highs it's not all about the joy is and and the victories. It's it's a full range of emotions and whether you're talking about just a human being existing on the planet were my medical specialty. PM there's a lot of reasons to celebrate and rejoice. And unfortunately there are reasons to grieve and mourn and be sad and that shouldn't be hidden. It's real and I think that bringing attention to it can actually help a lot of people. And Christie said that she was diagnosed with partial placenta of corruption what exactly is that. So for most likely this is something that we see a lot in the first trimester and in the first trimester recall in a sub Couri on a key Mittal and that's just the fancy medical word for a blood clot of that forms in between. The sack and the wall of the uterus so that will become the placenta then with as you go into the second trimester. If that client doesn't disappear or get me absorbed as most of the time it does. He can actually. DT hatched the placenta from the wall of the uterus and more bleeding he gets more bleeding. He gets more bleeding and eventually the placenta will detached from the uterus. There's nothing we can do about that there's no medication there's no surgical procedure. And if the fetus doesn't have a blood supply obviously the pregnancy can survive. Now and that ticket asking for others to share their stories of pregnancy las why isn't so important. And any advice for people who want to talk about it for what are worried about making others uncomfortable we're making others sad as she sent. Yeah I think first of all my my biggest Tampa would be remember that the process of sharing pictures are talking about your experience. It is not just to help others by increasing awareness. It's therapeutic for that person so before any of us to say you can't help yourself shield that's. You know that that would be crazy the other thing I think is really important about their story is that pregnancy loss in any trimester. Affects both. People in and that couple often times we just focus on the woman because she's practiced carrying the pregnancy. The amendment or the partner agreed just as much albeit sometimes in a different way. And I think you know as IO often stayed of the so my patients and real women who have had a pregnancy loss. The medical treatment is the easy part the emotional and psychological. And sometimes Psycho social aspects. Those wounds take a lot longer to heal but they do he'll. And they they require a lot of support and I think that every every one who's had a loss is entitled to that Anna I'm glad you mentioned the social aspect because if someone does share their story Ricky we have publicly or privately. How can you best support and is one of those situations where so many of us just have no idea what to say yes you know Diana you just products the most important thing of course people don't know what to say sometimes myself included be cut even after I've been in practice for fifteen years. That's the point. You don't need to say anything you just need to listen and understand. Their pain their grief they're mourning it's because they love did this pregnancy even before the point of delivery and that and that's a basic human emotion. And I talked to Janet traps and we appreciate your time is always thank you see that Diane.

