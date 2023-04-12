Chronic absenteeism in schools increased after COVID pandemic: Study

Nearly 40% more students were chronically absent in public schools from 2021 to 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live